A teenager has been shot on a street in Sheffield in a targeted attack.

The 16-year-old was targeted by a gunman who shot him in the hand and thigh on Manor Oaks Road in the Wybourn area of the city on Thursday night.

A motorbike and car pulled up alongside the boy and a passenger got out of the car and fired shots at 22:10 BST.

The victim is in hospital in a stable condition, and South Yorkshire Police said it was a targeted attack and not linked to any other incidents.

Detective Inspector Jamie Henderson said: "We are in the early stages of the investigation but we do believe that this was a targeted incident."

"We also believe that it is not linked to any other reported incidents.