A tourist attraction that closed in a funding crisis is to be re-launched and run by the National Trust.

Grade I-listed Wentworth Castle Gardens near Barnsley re-opened in 2014 after a £3.74m renovation, but closed in 2017.

Now the trust has plans for a 25-year lease on the site working with Barnsley Council and the Northern College.

A spokeswoman for the National Trust said it wanted to safeguard the "rich heritage" of the gardens.

The 18th Century gardens were renovated and the dilapidated Victorian conservatory re-opened in 2013.

More than £20m has been spent on the gardens in the past few years, with 20 historical buildings and monuments restored.

The park and gardens had attracted large numbers of visitors each year. But Wentworth Castle and Stainborough Park Heritage Trust said: "In recent years we have not been able to make enough money to cover the running costs [for] a year-round visitor attraction."

