Jelic assaulted the female police officer on Scotland Street in Sheffield

A man naked from the waist down waving a for sale sign sexually assaulted a police officer as she was trying to restrain him, a court heard.

Luca Jelic, 29, groped the officer after police were called to Scotland Street, Sheffield, on 27 April.

The officer told Sheffield Crown Court Jelic attacked her as they were on the floor and she could not move his hand.

Jelic, of Scotland Street, was found guilty of sexual assault and will be sentenced at a date yet to be fixed.

He was also found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a Class A drug and three counts of criminal damage.

The officer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, described how Jelic shouted sexual comments and he only released her when she managed to use CS spray on him.

She was also bitten during the incident.

Two officers had been called to the street following reports of Jelic damaging vehicles, the jury heard.