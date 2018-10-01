Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The produce should be ready by spring 2019

A food bank in Sheffield has begun growing its own fruit and vegetables on an allotment to keep up with demand.

The S2 food bank based on the Manor estate is struggling to provide for hungry families living in poverty.

It is desperate for provisions for its food club, where families can buy shopping worth £30-£40 for £2.50.

Sue Rose from the food bank said: "We have 25 families in the food club but we spend £150 a week because we don't get many donations."

Ms Rose said: "This is one of the worst-deprived areas in Britain and we see 65 people of all ages each week over the three days that we open.

"This year we are short of 3.6 tons of food. If I can bulk that out, we will have more money to spend."

Food usually comes from local churches, businesses and supermarkets but the fresh fruit and vegetables will be ready from spring 2019, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Ms Rose said: "People are very vulnerable, 85% are in some financial debt and with 40% it's because of a delay in benefits."

People will be encouraged to assist on the allotment and Ms Rose said hopefully it will also help tackle mental health problems, depression and social isolation.

"We do sessions with them on cooking, portion sizes and reheating leftovers and hopefully we'll now show them how to use food which they have grown."