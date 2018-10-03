Image caption High winds were initially thought to have loosened cladding on St Paul's Tower

A main route through Sheffield was closed for more than 12 hours amid fears cladding could fall from the city's tallest tower block.

Part of Arundel Gate was closed to pedestrians and traffic between Furnival Square and Norfolk Street at midnight.

Abseilers were sent to inspect "potential loose cladding" on the 31st floor of St Paul's Tower.

Sheffield City Council announced the road had reopened shortly after midday.

The cladding was thought to have come loose because of high winds, but the council said nothing had actually fallen from the building.

A spokesperson said: "The cladding was secured by the team of abseilers, and no further work will need to be done."

The closed section of road included several Sheffield Hallam University buildings and a main pedestrian route to Sheffield Station.

Bus routes were diverted and councillor Jack Scott said traffic delays were "unavoidable" while the cladding was inspected.

Image caption Abseiling teams were sent to inspect cladding on the 31st floor of St Paul's tower