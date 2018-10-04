Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Fahim Hersi died after being stabbed outside Cineworld in September.

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing outside a cinema.

Fahim Hersi, 22, was stabbed to death when violence flared outside Cineworld at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield on 21 September.

Another man, aged 21, was injured in the stabbing and has since been discharged from hospital.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody. Nine people have so far been arrested as part of the investigation.

The 21-year-old stab victim was one of eight suspects arrested on suspicion of murdering Mr Hersi.

He and four others were released from police custody under investigation pending further inquiries.

Three others were released with no further action to be taken.