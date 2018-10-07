Image caption Police were called to Walkley Lane, in Hillsborough, on 23 September

A man has died after he was stabbed in a street in Sheffield two weeks ago.

The 31-year-old was one of two men stabbed in Walkley Lane, Hillsborough, just after midnight on 23 September.

He was taken to hospital where he had been in a critical condition. He died on Sunday morning, South Yorkshire Police said.

The second man, a 29-year-old, was taken to hospital but released shortly afterwards. A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder.

The man, of no fixed address, is also charged with wounding, supply of controlled drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. He has been remanded into custody.

Det Ch Insp Jude Ashmore said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time.

"The investigation continues to progress and we remain keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who heard anything suspicious in the early hours of Sunday morning."