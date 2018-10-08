Image copyright GLAA Image caption Searches were carried out by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority

A man has been arrested on suspicion of modern day slavery offences following raids at car washes.

Two Romanian men with burns on their hands and arms were rescued after two sites were raided in Barnsley on Thursday.

Their ID cards and mobile phones had been withheld, the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) said.

A 24-year-old Romanian man was questioned and has been released pending further inquiries.

The victims suffered injuries to their hands and arms "through not having the appropriate protective equipment when cleaning vehicles," GLAA said.

GLAA said they seized mobile phones and CCTV footage from the sites and several workers were interviewed about their working and living conditions.

The searches were carried out by GLAA with officers from South Yorkshire Police, HMRC and Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council.