Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jill Hibberd was found with multiple stab wounds in the living room of a house in Wombwell

A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a car from a woman stabbed to death in her own home.

Jill Hibberd, 73, died of multiple stab wounds at her house on Roy Kilner Road in Wombwell, Barnsley, on 31 May.

South Yorkshire Police said a 20-year-old Barnsley man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of handling stolen goods in relation to the theft of Ms Hibberd's red Audi TT.

Lee Trevor Fueloep appeared in court charged with her murder in June.

More stories from across Yorkshire

Ms Hibberd's Audi was taken from her driveway around the time she was killed.

In total, five people have now been charged or arrested over her death: