Man released over fatal Sheffield hit-and-run
- 15 October 2018
A man arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run has been released while inquiries continue.
A 28-year-old woman died when she was hit by a grey Fiat as s at about 02:00 BST on Saturday.
The car was later found burnt out in the Heeley area of the city.
Police said a 51-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop has been released.
