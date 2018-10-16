Image caption Brian Williams has tended the roadside garden in Loxley for decades

A couple have been told to remove a bed of flowers, which they have tended for three decades, because they are a "danger" to road users, a council says.

Brian and Sally Williams planted the blooms on the narrow Hollin House Lane in Loxley, near Sheffield, to encourage wildlife and bring colour to the area.

Sheffield Council sent a letter saying the couple had a week to do the work or pay for it to be done by the authority.

Their daughter, Elizabeth Williams, said they were "absolutely devastated".

She said her parents had cultivated the dahlias and shrubs for 28 years and at times it had been the only thing that helped her father through ill health.

More stories from across Yorkshire

Sheffield Council said: "We have sympathy with the nearby homeowner who has attempted to stop cars driving over the highway verge on what is a very narrow, single-track lane.

"Unfortunately the placing of flower beds, as well as stones and water barrels, on the highway outside the property, could be a danger to other road users."

Image caption The council says the floral display could be a danger to other road users

The council said it had taken action after receiving an anonymous complaint.

Ms Williams said a few years ago the council resurfaced the road, cementing in retaining stones her father had put in.

She added: "The land the council is supposed to manage overgrows the white lines, there are fallen leaves that are wet and dangerous.

"Are we going to turn this [verge] into something that just looks like another unmanaged verge?"

A petition set up by neighbours has raised more than 1,000 signatures.