Image caption Police were called to Walkley Lane, in Hillsborough, at about 00:20 BST on 23 September

A man has been charged with murder over a fatal stabbing.

Gavin Singleton, 31, was injured in Walkley Lane, Hillsborough, Sheffield, on 23 September and died in hospital on 6 October.

A post-mortem examination found he died of a stab wound to the chest, South Yorkshire Police said.

Danny Trotter, 24, of no fixed address, was also charged with wounding, supply of controlled drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

He had previously charged with attempted murder.