Image copyright PA Image caption Thousands of trees have been cut down in Sheffield since 2012

A council has announced plans to reduce the numbers of trees felled in the city following talks with campaigners.

Councillor Lewis Dagnall said a deal had been brokered with contractor Amey that would see the company "spend more to retain more trees" in Sheffield.

Thousands of trees have been cut down under the council's tree felling and replacement contract since 2012.

The work has been on hold since March following a series of protests about the future of the city's street trees.

The announcement comes following three days of talks between the council, Amey and Sheffield Tree Action Group (STAG).

Mr Dagnall said: "We've put forward a proposal on behalf of the council and Amey which would see fewer trees replaced over a phased period.

"We will now have a period of a few weeks to allow STAG to further scrutinise the proposals before we have a wider conversation with the public.

"We've got a compromise with Amey that they will take on more risk and spend more to retain more trees."

Image caption Mr Dagnall has been taking part in talks between the council, Amey and campaigners

Mr Dagnall described the meetings as a "great opportunity to work out a way forward which is of benefit to the city".

It has not yet been revealed how many fewer trees will be felled and replaced under the proposals.

About 5,500 trees have been felled in Sheffield since the start of a £2.2bn 25-year programme of works, having been assessed as either dangerous, dead, diseased, dying, damaging or discriminatory. They are being replaced with saplings.

However, campaigners say many of the trees classed as damaging or discriminatory are healthy specimens which should not be cut down.

The dispute led to a number of protests resulting in the authority announcing a pause in the programme earlier this year.

The BBC has approached STAG for comment.