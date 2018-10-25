Image copyright Stagecoach Supertram Image caption The first tram-train arrived in Sheffield after its journey from Parkgate in Rotherham

The UK's first tram-train service has started operating in Yorkshire.

The pilot project, designed to run on the rail network and tram tracks, will see three trains an hour travel between Sheffield and Rotherham.

The service was supposed to be up and running two years ago and has faced criticism after costs spiralled from £15m to £75m.

Depending on its success, the tram-train service could continue running after the end of the two-year trial.

The government-funded project, which was approved in 2012 and run by Network Rail, aims to test the costs and "operational issues" of the tram-train technology with a view to it being rolled out elsewhere.

But the scheme has been criticised, with a report last year stating it had been plagued with "unacceptable increases and delays" and questioned its value for taxpayers.

Rob McIntosh, from Network Rail, said he was confident the number of passengers using the service would boom and it would "stimulate the economy".

He said: "I foresee this network not just carrying on but also growing and seeing if we can explore further opportunities in South Yorkshire."

The tram-trains will travel on the Supertram network from Sheffield Cathedral to Meadowhall South before proceeding over a new section of track linking the tram line to the rail track called Tinsley Chord.

The service will then go on to the national rail network to Parkgate Retail Centre via Rotherham Central station.