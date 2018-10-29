Image caption All the offences took place in and around Rotherham between 1998 and 2005

Seven men have been found guilty of grooming and abusing young girls in Rotherham over a seven year period.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the men targeted and exploited the teenagers before subjecting them to to acts of a "degrading and violent nature".

One girl described being bitten and raped by two of the men in Sherwood Forest while "high as a kite" on drugs.

The men, all from South Yorkshire, were convicted of offences including rape and indecent assault.

Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar, 37, Asif Ali, 33, Tanweer Ali, 37, Salah Ahmed El-Hakam, 39, Nabeel Kurshid, 35, Iqlak Yousaf, 34, and a seventh man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were convicted after a trial.

The convictions are the latest to come out of Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency's (NCA) investigation into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham, which has identified more than 1,500 victims.

An eighth man, Ajmal Rafiq, 39, was found not guilty of one count of false imprisonment and one count of indecent assault.