Sheffield tram-train suspended after launch day crash
The UK's first hybrid tram-train service in Sheffield remains suspended on Friday after it was involved in a crash on its first day of service.
The vehicle was derailed in a collision with a lorry on Staniforth Road, Attercliffe, on Thursday afternoon.
An investigation has begun and operator Stagecoach has tweeted that the new service and some trams are not running.
The tram-trains run on both the rail network and tram tracks between Sheffield and Rotherham.
Some roads around the crash site were closed for several hours as a result.
The service, which was due to begin running two years ago, has faced criticism after costs spiralled from £15m to £75m.
Depending on its success, the tram-train service could continue running after the end of a two-year trial.
The government-funded project, which was approved in 2012 and is run by Network Rail, aims to test the costs and "operational issues" of the tram-train technology with a view to it being rolled out elsewhere.