A man has died in a blaze in a flat on the second floor of a building.

The fire, reported at about 11:00 GMT, was "largely contained to one flat" on St Lawrence Road, Tinsley, Sheffield, said South Yorkshire Fire Service.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus went into the building. There were no other casualties involved, according to the fire service.

An investigation is under way into the cause of the fire that was attended by crews from four stations.