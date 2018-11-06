Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Philip French admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility

A man who strangled and stabbed his partner with a screwdriver has been given an indefinite hospital order after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Phillip French admitted killing Jayne Lewis, 46, at their flat in Hazlebarrow Crescent, Sheffield, on 21 December.

French was initially charged with her murder, but admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility at Sheffield Crown Court.

A judge ordered the 47-year-old be treated in a secure hospital.

Miss Lewis's body was discovered by South Yorkshire Police officers after neighbours reported a disturbance.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Miss Lewis was strangled and stabbed with a screwdriver

French was also found at the property with a number of self inflicted injuries and told officers he had killed his partner.

A post-mortem examination revealed Miss Lewis died as a result of compression to her neck and had also suffered a number of stab injuries caused by a screwdriver.

He was arrested and taken to hospital where he was treated for injuries he had inflicted on himself, detectives said.

Det Ch Insp Steve Handley said Miss Lewis's family had been left "utterly devastated".

"Miss Lewis' daughter in particular has been left deeply affected by the death of her mother," he said.

"While French's guilty plea will never bring her back, I hope that her family can take some comfort in French admitting to what he did."