'Driverless car' terror plot retrial date set
- 6 November 2018
A date has been set for the retrial of two men accused of plotting to make an explosive device involving a driverless car.
Last month a jury at Sheffield Crown Court failed to reach verdicts on a charge of preparing acts of terrorism against Farhad Salah and Andy Star.
The men, who denied the offences, will now be tried again on 3 June.
Mr Salah, from Sheffield, and Mr Star, from Chesterfield have been remanded into custody ahead of the trial.