Sheffield & South Yorkshire

'Driverless car' terror plot retrial date set

  • 6 November 2018
Farhad Salah and Andy Sami Star
Image caption Farhad Salah and Andy Sami Star denied an offence of preparing acts of terrorism

A date has been set for the retrial of two men accused of plotting to make an explosive device involving a driverless car.

Last month a jury at Sheffield Crown Court failed to reach verdicts on a charge of preparing acts of terrorism against Farhad Salah and Andy Star.

The men, who denied the offences, will now be tried again on 3 June.

Mr Salah, from Sheffield, and Mr Star, from Chesterfield have been remanded into custody ahead of the trial.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites