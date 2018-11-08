Image copyright National Crime Agency/PA Image caption The National Crime Agency is investigating child sexual exploitation in Rotherham

Two men have been arrested by officers investigating historical sexual abuse.

The men, aged 37 and 59 and both from South Yorkshire, have been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault by penetration.

They were held as part the National Crime Agency's (NCA) investigation into allegations of historical child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham.

Both men have been released on bail pending further inquiries, the NCA said.