Image caption Three adults and a one-year-old boy who were travelling in the VW Touran died in the crash

Police have praised the response from the community after a crash in Sheffield which killed four people, including a one-year-old boy.

A VW Golf collided with a VW Touran people carrier turning right on to Bannham Road towards Darnall on Friday night.

The Golf had been followed by police shortly before the crash.

South Yorkshire Police said the support offered to the emergency services had been "phenomenal".

Local residents offered help to the teams, including bringing them tea and water.

An off-duty paramedic and staff from a local medical firm were also praised for their efforts by resident Tufail Hussain, 80, who was one of the first people to get to the wreckage.

"It was just terrible. It's the worst thing I have ever seen," he said.

"The whole community is shocked but they have pulled together. Everyone came together to help."

Det Ch Insp Jude Ashmore said it was an "incredibly tragic accident".

He said: "A high number of resources were deployed to the scene, with officers from all of the emergency services working through the night and into this morning to assist."

Tributes to those who died were also posted on Facebook and flowers were left by the side of the road on Sunday.

Three passengers in the Touran were also injured, including a three-year-old girl who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 22-year-old woman who was the Touran is in a critical condition and a second woman from the Touran is in a serious but stable condition.

Two families are believed to have been travelling in the people carrier, police said.

The men in the Golf, aged 17, 18 and 23, were arrested and remain in custody after suffering minor injuries.

The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), has started an investigation.