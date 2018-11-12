Image copyright PA Image caption Adnan Ashraf Jarral and his son Usman died in the crash on Friday night

Two men have been charged after four people, including a one-year-old boy, died in a car crash.

Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, and his son, Usman Adnan Jarral, died with Miroslave Duna, 50, and Vlasta Dunova, 41, in the Sheffield crash on Friday night.

All four were killed when their people carrier crashed with a VW Golf that had been in a police pursuit.

The driver of the Golf, Elliot Bower, 18, and Declan Bower, 23, have been charged in connection with the crash.

Three other people who were travelling in the people carrier were also injured.

Elliott Bower, of Harborough Avenue, Sheffield, has been charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is also charged with charged with handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.

Declan Bower, also of Harborough Avenue, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and death caused by an accident with aggravated factors.

He is also charged with handing stolen goods, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

Both men are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning.