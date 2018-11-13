Image copyright Google Image caption Officers attended after a boy was injured close to the Next store in Meadowhall

A boy is being treated for stab injuries after he was attacked in a taxi at a shopping centre in Sheffield.

The 16-year-old was injured at a taxi rank at the Meadowhall complex at about 19:20 GMT on Monday, South Yorkshire Police said.

He is in a stable condition in hospital where he is being treated for knife wounds to his leg.

Two teenagers, also aged 16, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding and are in police custody for questioning.

South Yorkshire Police has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the attack, which happened close to the Next store, to make contact.

Det Insp Jamie Henderson said: "I appreciate that last night's incident will have been upsetting and rather shocking for those who were at the shopping centre.

"I'd like to reassure you that we believe this to be an isolated, targeted incident that took place inside a taxi."

The force thanked shopping centre security staff for their help, as well as members of the public who have already come forward with information.