Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince William has been a patron of Centrepoint since 2005

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made lunch for young people who have been helped by the homelessness charity Centrepoint.

William, who has been a patron of the charity since 2005, and Kate helped prepare and serve soup and bread at Centrepoint's facility in Barnsley.

The couple chatted and joked with staff and young people during the visit, their first to South Yorkshire.

Earlier, the Duke and Duchess opened a new £50m McLaren factory in Rotherham.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The couple served soup and bread to staff and young people helped by the homeless charity

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge officially opened the McLaren factory in Rotherham

The Royal couple were joined at the opening by the Crown Prince of Bahrain.

The McLaren plant at the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre is set to create 200 jobs building carbon fibre chassis.

McLaren chief executive Mike Flewitt said the site "was more than simply a factory".

He said: "Although manufacturing is an important part, it's an innovation centre, a place where new technology will be developed."