Image copyright South yorkshire police Image caption Naomi Colcomb planned to foster children, her mother said

The mother of a 28-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run has appealed to the driver to come forward.

Naomi Anna Colcomb was hit by a grey Fiat as she crossed St Mary's Gate in Sheffield last month.

Her mother, Sabine Heiliger, said Naomi was "the most loving daughter you can imagine" and the "centre of my life".

Two men, 24 and 51, have been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation.

Ms Heiliger said Naomi was a "passionate campaigner" against food waste, and volunteered distributing surplus food to people in need.

She said: "I can't describe how much I miss Naomi. She loved Sheffield, had set up home here with her fiancée, and had lots of plans for her future. One of them was to foster children.

"Now all her dreams are gone."

South Yorkshire Police said the car hit Naomi at around 01:50 BST on 13 October, before fleeing the scene.

It continued down Bramall Lane to Meadowhead and was discovered on fire two and a half hours later.

Image copyright South yorkshire police Image caption CCTV footage shows the Fiat Bravo overtaking another car on Bramall Lane with one headlight out after Ms Colcomb was hit

It was parked near a Seven Hills store on Ecclesall Road in the minutes before it struck Naomi.

Ms Heiliger said: "The question that keeps going round in my head is this: How could the driver of this car leave my Naomi, my little girl, lying on the wet cold road, to suffer, to die, without stopping and trying to help her?"

She thanked paramedics and passers-by who stopped.

Sgt Donna Roden said officers still need information about the car's whereabouts between Bramall Lane at 1:50 and Heeley Green at 04:25.

"It was raining heavily and a car with one of its front headlights out would be noticeable," Ms Roden said.

Image caption The grey Fiat was found on fire at Heeley Green two and a half hours after Ms Colcomb was hit

A 24-year old man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and a 51-year-old man was arrested in October on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Anyone with information should contact 101.