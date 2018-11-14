Image caption Joshua Morris was serving a five-year sentence for burglary at HMP Doncaster

A serving prisoner has had his sentence extended by two years after he threw a mixture of urine and excrement at a prison officer.

Joshua Morris, 24, squirted the substance out of a bottle in Doncaster prison in December 2017.

At Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, Morris pleaded guilty to administering a noxious substance.

He will serve an additional two years at the end of his existing five-year sentence for burglary.

Det Con Alex Dorlin from South Yorkshire Police described the attack as "a disgusting offence".

"While the officer was not physically injured, the impact of such disgraceful and unprovoked behaviour was quite significant," he said.