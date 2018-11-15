Image caption Three adults and a one-year-old boy died the crash

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after a crash with a car involved in a police pursuit which killed four people.

Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, and his 16-month-old son, Usman Adnan Jarral, died along with Miroslave Duna, 50, and Vlasta Dunova, 41, in Sheffield.

The teenager has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking causing a death and possession of cannabis.

He is due to appear before Sheffield Youth Court later.

Image copyright PA Image caption Adnan Ashraf Jarral and his son Usman died in the crash on Friday night

The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, is the third person to be charged in connection with the crash, which happened on Friday.

Brothers Elliott, 18, and Declan Bower, 23, of Harborough Avenue, Sheffield, appeared in court on Monday.

Elliott Bower is charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is also charged with handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.

Declan Bower has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking causing a death.

He is also accused of handing stolen goods, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

Image copyright South yorkshire police Image caption Vlasta Dunova and Miroslave Duna also died in the crash

Elliott Bower is alleged to have been driving a VW Golf which had been involved in a police pursuit when it crashed with a VW Touran in the Darnall area of the city shortly after 20:50 GMT.

Three other people who were travelling in the Touran were also injured in the collision.

Mr Jarral's wife, Erica Korscenova, 32, and Nikola Dunova, 22, are in a stable condition in hospital.

Ms Dunova's three-year-old daughter, Livia Matova, remains in a critical condition.

The Bower brothers have both been remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 10 December.

The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, has started an investigation.