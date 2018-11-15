Two women guilty of murdering third woman in Barnsley
- 15 November 2018
Two women have been found guilty of murdering a woman found dead in the street in Barnsley.
Penelope Brownlie, 45, and Justine Wainwright, 58, were convicted after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court of killing Claire Louise Smith, 42.
A post-mortem examination revealed Ms Smith, whose body was found in Union Street on 19 May, died as a result of a severe physical attack.
Brownlie and Wainwright, of Britannia Close, will be sentenced on Friday.