Image copyright Google Image caption The body of Claire Louise Smith was found in Union Street on 19 May

Two women have been found guilty of murdering a woman found dead in the street in Barnsley.

Penelope Brownlie, 45, and Justine Wainwright, 58, were convicted after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court of killing Claire Louise Smith, 42.

A post-mortem examination revealed Ms Smith, whose body was found in Union Street on 19 May, died as a result of a severe physical attack.

Brownlie and Wainwright, of Britannia Close, will be sentenced on Friday.