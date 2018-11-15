Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Two women guilty of murdering third woman in Barnsley

  • 15 November 2018
A view of part of Union Street Image copyright Google
Image caption The body of Claire Louise Smith was found in Union Street on 19 May

Two women have been found guilty of murdering a woman found dead in the street in Barnsley.

Penelope Brownlie, 45, and Justine Wainwright, 58, were convicted after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court of killing Claire Louise Smith, 42.

A post-mortem examination revealed Ms Smith, whose body was found in Union Street on 19 May, died as a result of a severe physical attack.

Brownlie and Wainwright, of Britannia Close, will be sentenced on Friday.

