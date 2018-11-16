Image copyright NCA Image caption The NCA's Operation Stovewood is being conducted at the request of South Yorkshire Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape, kidnap and false imprisonment as part of in investigation into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham.

The 62-year-old, from the town, was arrested on Thursday and later released under investigation, the National Crime Agency said.

Operation Stovewood has 22 separate investigations and has identified 153 suspects, the government agency said.

Twenty-four suspects have so far been charged as part of its investigation.