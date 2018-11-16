Image caption The crash caused huge damage to the house in Brierley

A man has admitted causing the death of a woman who was hit by a stolen lorry before it ploughed into the side of a house.

Jacqueline Wileman, 58, died after the crash in Common Road, Brierley, near Barnsley, on 14 September.

Karn Hill, 23, of Barnsley, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court and admitted death by dangerous driving.

David Mellor, 48, of Barnsley, denied the same charge but pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking.

Both men were remanded into custody. Mr Mellor is due to stand trial on 4 February.

The vehicle struck Mrs Wileman before it hit two parked cars and smashed into a house in Park View.

Two other men charged with aggravated vehicle taking in relation to the crash, Wayne Carroll, 29, and Alan Mawhinney, 53, both from Barnsley, also appeared in court but did not enter any pleas.

They were both remanded into custody until their next appearance on 7 December.