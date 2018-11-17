Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Marcus Stapleton died from his injuries a day after the crash, police said

A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a crash.

Marcus Stapleton, 44, was hit by a black Mercedes in Clay Lane West, Doncaster, at about 18:20 GMT on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital but died the next day, South Yorkshire Police said.

A 32-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit has since been released under investigation, officers said.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward and are keen to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident.