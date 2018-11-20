Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Woodhead Pass crash: Driver 'lucky' to escape skewered car

  • 20 November 2018
Crashed car Image copyright South Yorkshire Police
Image caption The incident happened on the A628 Woodhead Pass at about 13.20 GMT

A motorist who crashed through a fence after skidding off a wet and icy road was "very lucky to walk away", say police.

Images posted online by South Yorkshire Police show a wooden fence post embedded in the windscreen of the BMW.

The incident happened on the A628 Woodhead Pass at about 13:20 GMT.

The force said: "This was a classic case of ambition outweighing ability and the driver was very lucky to walk away with minor injuries."

It added: "South Yorkshire's roads are extremely wet today with standing water in many places, including on the motorway.

"Please slow down - it really isn't worth risking your life."

Motorists have also been warned to be prepared for wintry conditions with snow falling on the Snake Pass.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites