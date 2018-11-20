Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption The incident happened on the A628 Woodhead Pass at about 13.20 GMT

A motorist who crashed through a fence after skidding off a wet and icy road was "very lucky to walk away", say police.

Images posted online by South Yorkshire Police show a wooden fence post embedded in the windscreen of the BMW.

The incident happened on the A628 Woodhead Pass at about 13:20 GMT.

The force said: "This was a classic case of ambition outweighing ability and the driver was very lucky to walk away with minor injuries."

It added: "South Yorkshire's roads are extremely wet today with standing water in many places, including on the motorway.

"Please slow down - it really isn't worth risking your life."

Motorists have also been warned to be prepared for wintry conditions with snow falling on the Snake Pass.