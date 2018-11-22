Image copyright SYP Operational Support Image caption A white Ford Transit van overturned on the M1, spilling diesel and covering the lanes with debris

Police have criticised drivers for swearing at emergency services while they dealt with the aftermath of a crash on the M1 motorway.

A Ford Transit van overturned between junction 37 and 38 near Barnsley at about 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.

South Yorkshire Police said lanes were closed to allow clearance work, with "a few motorists" using offensive language "for making them a little late".

The people in the van were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Highways England had asked drivers sat in traffic to stay in their vehicles while they cleared the motorway.

Traffic officers said they got traffic moving "as soon as we could", but opening all lanes with diesel and vehicle debris still on the road "would have made it dangerous for vehicles to drive through".

Image copyright SYP Operational Support Image caption The people in the van suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene

At 23:00, Highways England tweeted that the entire carriageway had reopened.

A police spokesperson said: "If this was you, just think - it may be you in this situation one day and you'll welcome the sounds and sights of the police, ambulance and fire service."