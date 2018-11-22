Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Gary Dean's body was found at Silkstone Common near Barnsley

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who was found dead in woodland.

Gary Dean, 48, was found with severe injuries at Silkstone Common, near Barnsley, on 6 September.

A 40-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman have been re-arrested, on suspicion of murder. The woman was previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Another woman, aged 49, has been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Mr Dean's body was discovered in a wooded area behind Moorend Lane, close to the Trans Pennine Trail cycle and footpath, at about 17:40 BST.

His widow Caroline Dean has said her husband loved to run and walk in the woods where he died.

South Yorkshire Police issued a further appeal for anyone with information to contact them.