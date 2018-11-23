Image copyright PA Image caption Cancellations and delays of up to 45 minutes are expected due to damaged wires

Rail passengers travelling on East Coast Mainline services that pass through Doncaster have been warned to expect cancellations and delays of up to 45 minutes.

Network Rail said the problems were due to damaged overhead electric wires near Doncaster.

The delays are expected to last until about 18:00 GMT.

CrossCountry, Hull Trains, London North Eastern Railway, TransPennine Express and Northern services are affected.

Rail replacement buses are operating on some routes while ticket acceptance is operating on others.

London North East Railway have apologised for any inconvenience to passengers.

Skip Twitter post by @nationalrailenq #Doncaster - A limited number of platforms are available for electric trains calling at Doncaster. As a result, services at the station may be delayed by up to 45 minutes, cancelled or revised. — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) November 23, 2018 Report

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "Just after 11:00, Network Rail workers reported damage to overhead line equipment near Doncaster station.

"Network Rail engineers are on site and are working to resolve the issue but there is some disruption to train services, so passengers are strongly advised to check before they travel with their train operator or via National Rail Enquiries.

"We'd like to apologise to anyone who is experiencing disruption due to this incident and thank them for their patience whilst we work to fix it."