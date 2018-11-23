Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Franck Mvila Kiongazi will be sentenced on 14 December

A man has admitted fatally stabbing a teenager at a block of flats.

Ryan Jowle, 19, died after he was knifed in the chest in Tannery Close, in Woodhouse, Sheffield, on 22 May.

Franck Mvila Kiongazi, 23, had been charged with Mr Jowle's murder, but admitted the lesser charge of manslaughter, which was accepted at Sheffield Crown Court.

Kiongazi, of Morland Road, Gleadless, was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on 14 December.

South Yorkshire Police said Kiongazi was also treated at hospital for serious stab injuries to his arms, back and face following the incident.

Det Ch Insp Steve Handley said: "I am pleased that Kiongazi has accepted responsibility for his violent actions that night."