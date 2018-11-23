Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Gary Dean: Three bailed in Barnsley woodland murder inquiry

  • 23 November 2018
Gary Dean Image copyright South Yorkshire Police
Image caption Gary Dean's body was found at Silkstone Common near Barnsley

Three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a man who's body was found in woodland near his home have been bailed.

Gary Dean, 48, was found with severe injuries in Silkstone Common, near Barnsley, on 6 September.

South Yorkshire Police said he died as a result of injuries sustained from a significant assault.

A man and a woman, aged 40 and 76, arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed pending further enquiries.

The force said a 49-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released on bail.

Mr Dean's body was discovered in a wooded area behind Moorend Lane, close to the Trans Pennine Trail cycle and footpath.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites