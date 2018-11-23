Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Gary Dean's body was found at Silkstone Common near Barnsley

Three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a man who's body was found in woodland near his home have been bailed.

Gary Dean, 48, was found with severe injuries in Silkstone Common, near Barnsley, on 6 September.

South Yorkshire Police said he died as a result of injuries sustained from a significant assault.

A man and a woman, aged 40 and 76, arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed pending further enquiries.

The force said a 49-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released on bail.

Mr Dean's body was discovered in a wooded area behind Moorend Lane, close to the Trans Pennine Trail cycle and footpath.