Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Macpherson was paragliding when he crashed in Stechelberg

A paraglider has died after he crashed onto a main road in the Swiss Alps.

Adam Macpherson, 36, lived in Bern, Switzerland, but reportedly grew up in Kiverton Park, South Yorkshire.

He was paragliding alone when he came down at about 14:30 GMT on Thursday in Stechelberg, near Interlaken.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: "We are aware of the case of a British national who died in Switzerland last week in a paragliding accident."

It said it was unable to comment on individual cases.