Image copyright PA Image caption The alleged assault is said to have taken place before a cup match at Hillsborough

A police officer has been charged with assaulting a teenage football fan.

PC Liam Stewart is alleged to have assaulted the 18-year-old man prior to a League Cup match between Sheffield Wednesday and Chesterfield at Hillsborough.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the teenager was treated for injuries to his face following the incident in August 2017.

PC Stewart is due to appear at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on 28 November.

The IOPC said the South Yorkshire Police officer will also be the subject of a misconduct hearing.

In a statement, it said: "Police Constable Liam Stewart was investigated following an incident that took place on 8 August 2017 in Sheffield which resulted in an 18 year-old man being treated at hospital for facial injuries.

"The man had come into contact with the police, and was subsequently arrested, prior to the Sheffield Wednesday versus Chesterfield League Cup fixture that evening."