Image caption Harry Leslie Smith has died while visiting his son

A former World War Two pilot who grew up in poverty and described himself as the "world's oldest rebel" has died.

The son of RAF veteran and author Harry Leslie Smith tweeted to say his father had died while visiting him in Canada.

The 95-year-old Barnsley-born campaigner and left-wing activist suffered suspected pneumonia while with his son John in Ontario.

In a tweet, John said: "At 3.39 this morning, my dad Harry Leslie Smith died. I am an orphan."

Mr Smith rose to prominence after giving an impassioned speech about his life and the NHS at the Labour Party conference in 2014.

After a speech which moved some delegates to tears, he was greeted with a standing ovation and widely praised on social media after warning the UK must "be vigilant" about the NHS.