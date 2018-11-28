Image copyright PA Image caption The alleged assault is said to have taken place before a cup match at Hillsborough

A police officer has appeared in court and denied assaulting a football fan.

PC Liam Stewart, 33, is alleged to have assaulted the 18-year-old man on 8 August 2017 ahead of a match between Sheffield Wednesday and Chesterfield at Hillsborough.

PC Stewart, who gave his address as South Yorkshire Police headquarters, appeared at Barnsley Magistrates' Court.

He denied the offence and was released on bail.

He will appear at Leeds Crown Court on 27 December.

PC Stewart was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.