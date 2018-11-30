Image copyright Other Image caption Drivers stuck in traffic are being advised to stay in their vehicles

An overturned lorry has closed three lanes of the M1 in South Yorkshire, causing severe delays.

The accident happened on the northbound stretch between junctions 36 and 37 for Birdwell and Dodworth at 06:30 GMT.

Traffic is queuing back to junction 35 and diversion routes through Tankersley, such as the A616 and A629, are becoming blocked.

South Yorkshire Police said those stuck in tailbacks should stay in their vehicles and await updates.

