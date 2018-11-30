Injuries as tram and car collide in Sheffield
- 30 November 2018
Three people have been injured after a tram and a car collided in a Sheffield street.
The Supertram company said it happened at about 16:30 GMT on Staniforth Road in Attercliffe. The extent of the injuries has not been revealed.
Emergency services are at the scene and an a police investigation is under way.
Services between Meadowhall and the city centre and trams running between Rotherham and Sheffield Cathedral have been suspended.