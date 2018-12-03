Image copyright Google Image caption The Carbrook Hall building will be converted into a drive-thru Starbucks

A building with links to the English Civil War is to be converted into a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop.

The grade-II listed Carbrook Hall in Sheffield was used during the siege of Sheffield Castle.

Plans have now been approved to turn it into a retail outlet but historian Ron Clayton said it was "a lost opportunity to preserve a piece of history".

Heritage campaigner Mr Clayton said people would "have to buy a skinny latte or a muffin" to see the building.

He said: "We've lost a unique pub environment with artefacts relating to the English civil war which deserved a better fate than being sold on the internet or chucked into a skip.

"I must have written about three letters in less than as many years pointing out the situation at Carbrook Hall and nobody listened."

"At the end of the day, you're looking at a piece of Sheffield history which the public should be able to see and appreciate it.

"As I understand, the only chance they've got of doing that is going in there and buying a cup of coffee, a skinny latte or a blueberry muffin."

The building has been on the site since around the 12th Century and was used in the English Civil War.

Carbrook Hall closed as a pub last year and was the subject of an arson attack in April.

West Street Leisure owner Sean Fogg, who owns the site said that around £400,000 had been spent on repairs.

Mr Fogg said: "It's got massive significance for Sheffield and obviously it's fell into disrepair since it's been a pub and now, we've got a fantastic opportunity with a multi-national company to bring it back to life and restore the building.

Carbrook Hall will open as part of next year's "Heritage Open Day" festival.