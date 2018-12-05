A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a nine-week-old baby died in Barnsley.

Police said emergency services were called to a house in the Great Houghton area on 30 November after reports that a baby boy was in cardiac arrest.

The child was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but died three days later.

The man was arrested following a post mortem examination which led officers to treat the death as suspicious.

Det Insp Mark Oughton said: "We have a dedicated team of officers working hard to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the boy's death, which was initially being treated as unexplained.

"However, following a post-mortem examination carried out yesterday, the death is now being treated as suspicious and further tests will be carried out in due course to determine the exact cause of death.

"Formal identification has not yet taken place."

