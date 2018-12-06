Image caption The artwork, called Beedazzle, was one of 101 sculptures previously displayed around Manchester

A giant bee sculpture has been unveiled at Sheffield's Meadowhall Shopping Centre in memory of one of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.

Kelly Brewster, 32, was among 22 people killed in the attack at the Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.

The sculpture was bought through the efforts of attack survivor Amelia Thompson, 13, and her friend Darcie Parke, 14.

Amelia said she hoped the bee sculpture would bring people together.

Image caption Kelly Brewster went to the Ariana Grande concert with her sister and niece

The artwork, called Beedazzle by Maria Shrigley, was one of 101 sculptures displayed around Manchester.

It was sold at auction for £22,000 in October after Amelia and Darcie raised £3,455 towards the cost.

Ms Brewster's employer Aviva Insurance made the total up to £21,500 and a couple from Hull donated a further £500.

The sculpture is due to go on show at Meadowhall until the end of January.

Ms Brewster had been to the Ariana Grande concert with her sister and niece, who she had "heroically shielded" from the bomb blast in the foyer, her family said.

On a plaque fixed to the sculpture Ms Brewster's family wrote: "Tragically taken from us in the Manchester attack. She was a much loved daughter, partner, sister, aunty and special friend."