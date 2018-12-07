A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a nine-week-old baby in Barnsley has been released on bail.

Emergency services were called to a house in Great Houghton on 30 November after reports that a baby boy was in cardiac arrest.

The child was taken to hospital but died three days later.

His death was treated as suspicious after a post-mortem examination took place.

Det Insp Mark Oughton, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "While the baby has now been formally identified, at the request of the family we will not be releasing the baby's name at this time.

"Our inquiries are continuing and further tests remain under way to establish the exact cause of death."