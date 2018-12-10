Image copyright Google Image caption The 85-year-old car driver died of her injuries in hospital

An 85-year-old woman has died following a collision between a car and a police van in Doncaster.

A Nissan Micra collided with a police van on patrol, at a junction of Herten Way and Gliwice Way about 14:00 GMT on Sunday, South Yorkshire Police said.

The driver later died of her injuries in hospital. Three police officers also had minor injuries.

The force has appealed for witnesses and referred the crash to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

