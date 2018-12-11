Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jill Hibberd was found with multiple stab wounds in the living room of a house in Wombwell

A man accused of murdering a massage parlour boss has told a court he found her stabbed to death and then stole her car, but did not kill her.

Lee Fueloep denies murdering 73-year-old Jill Hibberd, but said the theft made him a "scumbag".

Ms Hibberd's body was found with 70 stab wounds in her home in Wombwell, near Barnsley on 31 May.

Mr Fueloep, 40, of Willow Garth in Wombwell, is on trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Giving evidence, he said his blood found on Ms Hibberd's body came from a cut on his hand that happened earlier.

Ms Hibberd, who owned Fantasia massage parlour in Sheffield, was found dead in her living room on Roy Kilner Road by concerned neighbours who spotted her lights were still on and her red Audi TT was missing from the drive.

Mr Fueloep, a drug addict since the age of 15, told the court he had been "a burglar all his life" and been in and out of jail.

He said he had met Ms Hibberd while walking their dogs, and had gone to her house to ask her to lend him money, as he often did with neighbours.

But he found her front door ajar and her stabbed body by the sofa.

However, Mr Fueloep said that instead of calling police he took the car keys from Ms Hibberd's handbag and stole the Audi TT.

Selfish and scummy

He then disposed of the car with the help of another man and used the money to buy heroin and crack, Mr Fueloep told the jury.

He told jurors he was "never violent or threatening" when he asked neighbours to lend him money.

Mr Fueloep told the court a comment he made to a neighbour the morning Ms Hibberd was found, "I hope they don't think it was me with my record", was misinterpreted.

He said the theft was "selfish and a really bad decision" and was the "scummiest thing" he had ever done.

Prosecutors have accused Mr Fueloep of murdering Ms Hibberd on 30 May.

The trial continues.