Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Ricky Ramsden was told he must serve a minimum of 17 years in jail

A man who killed a drug user because he was "sick of seeing spice heads" has been jailed.

Ricky Ramsden, 27, stamped on 39-year-old Dawid Szubert's head as he lay unconscious on the ground in Barnsley town centre.

He was found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court of what police described as a "brutal and callous" murder.

Ramsden, of Dodworth Road, Barnsley was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 17 years in jail.

Mr Szubert, originally from Poland, had been living in Barnsley for two years when he was attacked on 17 June.

The court heard on the day he died he had taken the drug spice and was lying unconscious on the ground.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Dawid Szubert had been living in Barnsley for two years

Det Ch Insp Steve Whittaker said: "Ramsden took exception to this, walked over to Mr Szubert and stamped on his head, stating that he was sick of seeing spice heads.

"Numerous witnesses heard him say that he was going to wait until the CCTV cameras turned away before he did something.

"The stamp caused a large bleed on his brain, immediately killing Mr Szubert."

The court heard the emergency services were called to the Civic Gardens shortly after 15:30 BST but Mr Szubert was pronounced dead at the scene

A post-mortem examination revealed he died from a head injury consistent with being stamped on.

Ramsden, who was arrested two days after the attack, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder.

Mr Whittaker said: "The brutality and callousness shown by Ramsden is as shocking as it is appalling and throughout our inquiry, he has shown no remorse for his actions and has continued to deny his involvement in Mr Szubert's death."

Spice, a former "legal high", is a type of synthetic cannabis that can have severe debilitating effects and leave those who take it in a zombie-like state.